UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: New exam date to be announced today

education

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 10:16 IST

Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, will release the fresh schedule for UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2020 today on its official website. Candidates can check the revised schedule after it is released online at upsc.gov.in.

Earlier, the UPSC had scheduled to release the revised dates for civil services preliminary examination 2020 on May 20 which was then postponed.

“With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the Commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on June 5, 2020. Details of the new calendar of examinations will be published on the UPSC website, after the Commission’s meeting on June 5, 2020,” the official notice reads.

Initially, the UPSC civil services prelim examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 31 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over seven lakh candidates register for the UPSC prelims every year and it is considered one of India’s most desired examinations. This year around 10 lakh aspirants have registered for the UPSC prelims examination.