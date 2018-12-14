UPSC Recruitment 2018: CISF departmental competitive exam application begins, check details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified recruitment of assistant commandants (executive) in Central Industrial Securtiy Force (CISF) from the departmental candidates. Candidates can apply before December 31 on the official website of UPSC.

The tentative number of vacancy is 10, as notified by UPSC. After applying online for the UPSC departmental competitive exam, candidates have to submit a hard copy of the submitted application forms with the required certifications done by appropriate authority. The form can be sent to the CISF office address given on its website.

UPSC Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Written Examination, Physical and Medical Standard Tests or Personality/Interview.

UPSC Exam Date: The exam will be conducted on March 5, 2019

The Online Applications can be filled up to 31st December, 2018 till 6:00 P.M. after which link will be disabled. The last date for receiving printed copy (hard copy) of online application form along with enclosures/certificates is 8th January, 2019, by CISF authority for further verification and forwarding the same to the Commission.

Click here for the official notification issued by UPSC

Click here to apply online.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 08:42 IST