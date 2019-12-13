e-paper
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
UPSC Recruitment 2019: 30 vacancies notified for various selection posts at upsc.gov.in

UPSC on Friday issued notification announcing dates and procedure for applying for various selection posts. There are sixteen posts and 30 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment process.

Dec 13, 2019
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC on Friday issued notification announcing dates and procedure for applying for various selection posts. There are sixteen posts and 30 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment process.

Interested candidates should apply online for recruitment by selection to the following posts:

# One Extension Officer, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (PH-01).

# Three Deputy Registrar of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications, Office of the Controller General of Patents,Designs and Trade Marks, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (OBC-01, UR-02).

# Two Anthropologist (Physical Anthropology Division), Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture (ST-01, OBC-01).

# Two Assistant Keeper, Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture (ST-01, OBC-01).

# Four Senior Scientific Officer Grade-I, Integrated Headquarters, Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence (Navy) (OBC-01, UR-03).

# Five Assistant Director, National Fire Service College, Nagpur, Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, Ministry of Home Affairs (SC-01, OBC-01, EWS-01, UR-02).

# One Principal, Government Senior Secondary School for Blind Boys, Department of Social Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi (UR-01).

# Two Assistant Professor (Cardiology), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration (UR-02).

# One Assistant Professor (Urology), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration (UR-01).

# One Professor Hospital Administration Cum Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration (UR-01).

# One Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration (EWS-01).

# One Senior Lecturer (General Surgery), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration (EWS-01).

# One Senior Lecturer (Orthopaedics), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration (UR-01).

# One Senior Lecturer (Physiology), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration (UR-01).

# One Senior Lecturer cum Epidemiologist (Community Medicine), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration (UR-01).

# Three Assistant Engineer (Civil), Public Works Department, UT Administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (OBC-01, UR-02).

The last date for submission of online recruitment application is January 2, 2020 till 11.59pm while the last date for printing of submitted online application is till 11.59pm on January 3.

The mere possession of prescribed essential qualifications does not entitle candidates to be called for interview. If large number of candidates apply for the posts UPSC will shortlist candidates to be called for interview. It is therefore important that candidates should mention all his/her qualifications and experience while applying.

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100.

In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview, the candidate will have to achieve minimum level of suitability in their respective category at both stages i.e. ‘Recruitment Test’ as well as ‘Interview’. The minimum level of suitability in case of RT shall be decided by the Commission on case to case basis.

Candidates can apply only online on the Online Recruitment Application website at http://www.upsconline.nic.in.

Note: Check details like age limit, essential qualification, how to apply amd much more on upsc.gov.in.

