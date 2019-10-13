UPSC recruitment 2019: 88 vacancies on offer, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:29 IST

Union Public service commission has invited online applications to fill 88 vacancies for various posts. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at upsc.gov.in on or before October 31, 2019.

Vacancies:

•Botanist: 13 Posts

•Legal Officer: 6 Posts

•Joint Assistant Director: 13 Posts

•Specialist Grade III (Anaesthesia): 20 Posts

•Specialist Grade III (Bio-Chemistry): 2 Posts

•Specialist Grade III (Cardiology): 1 Post

•Specialist Grade III (Forensic Medicine): 3 Posts

•Specialist Grade III (General Medicine): 15 Posts

•Specialist Grade III (General Surgery): 9 Posts

•Specialist Grade III (Neuro Surgery): 5 Posts

•Specialist Grade III (Paediatrics Surgery): 1 Post

The total number of vacancies available is 88.

Application Fee:

Aspirants from general category need to pay Rs 25 as application fee. The candidates belonging to the reserved category along with female applicants are exempted from paying any fee. However, the OBC male candidates are not exempted from the payment of application fee. They are required to pay the prescribed application fee of Rs 25. It must be noted, that the amount paid would not be refunded in any circumstances.

Applicants can pay the application fee by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Online recruitment applications,’ appearing under the Recruitment section in a drop down box format

3.Click on the link, ‘apply now,’ placed adjacent to the vacancies available in the commission

4.Read the instructions carefully and proceed

5.If you are a new user, click on registration now and provide all the requisite information

6.Once your registration id is created, go back and key in your credentials and log in

7.Application form will appear on the display screen

8.Fill in the required information and upload all supporting documents

9.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 14:21 IST