UPSC recruitment 2019: Ministry of shipping invites applications, apply before Dec 27

The Union Public Service Commission has invited online application for the post of nautical surveyor cum deputy director general (technical) under the directorate general of shipping, Mumbai (ministry of shipping).

Interested candidates can check the official website of the commission upsc.gov.in to apply.

Click here to check the official notifications.

There is only one vacancy for the post.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Important dates

Last date to apply: December 27, 2018

Last date for the printing of completely submitted online application: December 28, 2018

How to apply

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Fill in the required details in the application form

Upload necessary documents in the Online Recruitment Application (ORA)

Pay application fees

Keep a copy of your application form and payment receipt

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 14:27 IST