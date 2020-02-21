UPSC Recruitment 2020: 41 vacancies notified at upsc.gov.in, check details

education

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:22 IST

UPSC on Friday issued notification announcing dates and procedure for applying for various selection posts. There are eight posts and 41 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment process.

Interested candidates should apply online for recruitment by selection to the following posts:

# Twenty four vacancies for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti (SC-03,ST-03,OBC-05,EWS-01,UR-12).

# Seven vacancies for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering), Central Soil and Materials Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti (SC-01, OBC-02, EWS-01, UR-03).

# Two vacancies for the post of Junior Scientific Officer, National Centre of Organic Farming, Ghaziabad, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. (ST-01,EWS-01).

# One vacancy for the post of Regional Home Economist, Directorate of Extension, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (OBC-01).

# Two vacancies for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Electrical Engineering), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti (OBC-01, UR-01).

# Two vacancies for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Environmental Engineering), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti (OBC-01, UR-01).

# Two vacancies for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Mechanical Engineering), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti (ST-01, UR-01).

# One vacancy for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Geo Physics), Central Soil and Material Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti (OBC-01).

The last date for submission of online recruitment application is March 12, 2020 till 11.59pm while the last date for printing of submitted online application is till 11.59pm on March 13.

Note: Check details like age limit, essential qualification, how to apply and much more on upsc.gov.in.