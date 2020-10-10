e-paper
UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 44 vacancies for various posts at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

UPSC Recruitment 2020: The deadline to apply is October 29, 2020. However, the last date for submitting the hard copy of applications is October 30, 2020.

education Updated: Oct 10, 2020 14:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC Recruitment 2020.
UPSC Recruitment 2020.(Screengrab )
         

UPSC Recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications against 44 vacancies for various posts on its official website at upsc.gov.in. The deadline to apply is October 29, 2020. However, the last date for submitting the hard copy of applications is October 30, 2020. The posts include Foreman (Electrical), Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics), and Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy), under Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance,Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor, and Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Radio-Diagnosis).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 44 vacancies, out of which, 28 vacancies are for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Radio-Diagnosis), 5 each for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor, Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics), and Foreman (Electrical), and one for Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy).

Educational Qualification:

Foreman (Electrical): A candidate should have a degree in Electrical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field or Associate Member of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization.

Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics): A candidate should have a degree in Electronics Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization.

Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy): A candidate should have a degree in Engineering or Technology in Metallurgical Engineering from any recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field from a recognized organization OR Associate Member of Indian Institute of Metals (AMIIM) in Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University plus one year experience in relevant field.

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor: A candidate must have a MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Post Graduate degree in the concerned speciality.

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS male candidates category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 25, while SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

The fee can only be paid either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

