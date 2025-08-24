Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Lecturer and other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 84 Lecturer & other posts at upsc.gov.in

The last date to apply is September 11, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 84 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Assistant Public Prosecutor: 19 posts

2. Public Prosecutor: 25 posts

3. Lecturer (Botany): 8 posts

4. Lecturer (Chemistry): 8 posts

5. Lecturer (Economics): 2 posts

6. Lecturer (History): 3 posts

7. Lecturer (Home Science): 1 post

8. Lecturer (Physics): 6 posts

9. Lecturer (Psychology): 1 post

10. Lecturer (Sociology): 3 posts

11. Lecturer (Zoology): 8 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualifications and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Where to apply

Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website https://upsconline.gov.in/ora/ and NOT write to the Commission for Application forms.

Selection Process

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100.

Application fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee. For more related details candidates can check official website of UPSC.