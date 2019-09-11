UPSC releases list of rejected candidates for NDA (II) 2019, check details

education

Union Public Service commission (UPSC) has released the list of NDA (II) 2019 applicants whose application fee has not been submitted. The application of these candidates’ stands rejected and the commission has already sent an email to them. Candidates can download the list from the official website, upsc,gov.in.

Candidates appealing against the rejection can do so by September 20, 2019.

Here is the direct link to download the list of rejected applicants for the NDA (II) 2019 exam.

How to download the list:

1.Visit the official website, upsc,gov.in.

2.Click on the link ‘Fictitious fee: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019,’ appearing under ‘What’s New’ section.

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link adjacent to National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019.

5.PDF document will appear on the display screen.

6.Scroll down and look if your name appears on the list

A total of 147 applications have been rejected. Candidates in the list can appeal against rejection of their application within 10 days from the date of publication of the list.

Candidates can send the appeal along with the documentary evidence by speed post or hand to Smt. Kripa Anna Ekka, Under Secretary(NDA), Union Public Service Commission, Hall No. 1, Examination Building, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110 069.

