UPSC Results 2019: Bihar’s Saloni Khemka of Bryn More College successfully chases her UPSC dream

She did her schooling in the boarding Mussoorie International School and graduation from Bryn More College in the United States with double major in philosophy. She is from a prominent business family of Patna.

Yet, Saloni Khemka was attracted to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and she achieved it, securing 27th all India rank and 11th among girls. It was her last attempt and she was confident.

“In fact, I always wanted to be part of the government system to work. I never had a desire to settle in the USA. I was confident this time, but there is always an element of unpredictability associated with the UPSC. Last time, I had missed the bus by one mark. I knew I have the capacity and capability, but still one cannot be sure unless one crosses the line,” said Saloni.

When the results were out, one of her friends preparing with her in Delhi message her: ‘Congrats, you have made it.”

“It was then that I broke the news to my grandmother and others, with whom I stay in Delhi, and later to my parents back in Patna. When I came back from the USA, I did not have much idea about preparations, but I spent a lot of time preparing later. I studied for a year in Patna. I took Philosphy as my optional subject,” she said.

Saloni said that two fields close to her heart have been education and environment. “Hopefully, I will get opportunities to contribute in these fields, besides a range of other spheres, as civil services provides the opportunities,” she added.

Elder of the two daughters of Sunita and Sunil Khemka, she had a reason to go for UPSC. “She wants to work for improving the education system and she felt getting into the UPSC will provide her the right opportunity and support to do something concrete,” said a proud father Sunil Khemka.

With two daughters, he said that he gave both of them all the support to chase their dreams and not confine to family business. “I sent Saloni them outside for studies when not many girls studied in boarding schools. She wanted to study and I knew the power of education. Today when people are calling me to know about Saloni, it is because of her education and achievement and I feel proud,” he added.

Saloni’s mother also runs a boutique in Patna, while her younger sister is doing bioscience from a London College. “It was my desire to provide the best of education to both the girls and it gives immense joy to see Salni do so well. Education earns respect in the society,” he added.

