Home / Education / UPSC Revised Calendar 2020: Fresh dates for civil services, CDS, CISF, NDA and various other exams released

UPSC Revised Calendar 2020: Fresh dates for civil services, CDS, CISF, NDA and various other exams released

UPSC Exam Date 2020: UPSC has released a revised calendar for all postponed exams including CSE prelims, mains, NDA, engineering services, CMS, IES and ISS exams. Check important dates and revised schedule here.

education Updated: Jun 05, 2020 15:30 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Edited by Nandini
UPSC Exam Date 2020: UPSC Civil Services revised calendar 2020 released
UPSC Exam Date 2020: UPSC Civil Services revised calendar 2020 released(HT File)
         

UPSC Exam Date 2020: Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the revised calendar 2020 for various examinations and recruitment tests to be conducted by the commission on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC had postponed various examination due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the commission has announced new dates for the examinations.

According to the revised calendar, UPSC Civil Services prelims exam will be conducted on October 4 which was earlier scheduled to be held on March 31 while the UPS CCSE main exam will be conducted on January 8, 2021.

Moreover, the personality tests for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 for the remaining candidates are being resumed from July 20, 2020.

NDA and NA Examination (I), 2020 will be held on September 6, 2020. Examination of IES/ISS 2020 will be held on October 16 while the engineering services main exam will be held on August 9, 2020. Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020 will be held on August 8.

 

Other Important Dates of UPSC exams:

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020 -- October 22

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020 - December 20

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 -- February 28, 2021

Check full schedule here

