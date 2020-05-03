e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSEE 2020: AKTU extends deadline to apply for state entrance exam till May 15

UPSEE 2020: AKTU extends deadline to apply for state entrance exam till May 15

AKTU on Sunday extended the date for submission of Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) online admission forms to May 15. Earlier, the last date for submission of forms was May 3.

education Updated: May 03, 2020 17:16 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPSEE 2020 dates extended
UPSEE 2020 dates extended(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Sunday extended the date for submission of Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) online admission forms to May 15. Earlier, the last date for submission of forms was May 3.

“The candidates appearing in UPSEE 2020 may now make correction in their online forms till May 18. Earlier, the last date for making correction was May 5,” said AKTU vice chancellor prof Vinay Kumar Pathak.

The university has already announced to defer its May 10 state entrance examination (SEE) in the wake of the lockdown to check spread of Sars-Cov-2.

“The date for UPSEE 2020 will be announced later,” Pathak added.

The Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) are held to fill engineering seats in government and private engineering colleges in the state.

AKTU vice chancellor prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said the decision to postpone SEE was taken in the wake Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown that followed.

More than 1.42 lakh candidates had deposited fees for the online examination till May 3, said university administration. Last year, a total 1, 38,280 candidates had applied for SEE.

top news
‘Tributes to courageous security personnel martyred in Handwara’, tweets PM Modi
‘Tributes to courageous security personnel martyred in Handwara’, tweets PM Modi
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News