e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSEE admit card 2020 released at upsee.nic.in, direct links here

UPSEE admit card 2020 released at upsee.nic.in, direct links here

UPSEE admit card 2020: The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday uploaded the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) 2020 admit card on its official website at upsee.nic.in. Exam will be conducted on September 20.

education Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:09 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSEE 2020 Admit Card
UPSEE 2020 Admit Card(PTI)
         

UPSEE admit card 2020 : The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday uploaded the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) 2020 admit card on its official website. Candidates can download their UPSEE admit card 2020 online by visiting the website at upsee.nic.in and logging in using their application number and password.

UPSEE 2020 was scheduled to be held on August 2 which had to be postponed. The exam will be held on September 20 for which over 1.6 lakh candidates are registered.

Direct links: 

Admit Card - B Tech, B Arch, B Des, B Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B Voc, MBA(Integrated), MCA(Integrated), M Tech (Integrated) Courses

Admit Card - MBA, MCA Courses

Admit Card - B Tech, B Arch, B Des, B Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B Voc, MBA(Integrated), MCA(Integrated), M Tech (Integrated) Courses

Admit Card - MBA, MCA Courses

Admit Card For M tech, M DES, M Pharma, M Arch COURSES

How to download UPSEE 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage,click on the relevant link to download the admit card

Key in your application number, password and security pin to login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Schedule of UPSEE 2020

Paper 1 --- 12:00 noon to 03:00 PM

Paper 2 ---12:00 noon to 03:00 PM

Paper 3 ----03:45 PM to 06:15 PM

Paper 4------09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Paper 5-----09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Paper 6----03:45 PM to 05:45 PM

Paper 7------ 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

tags
top news
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Rafale jets inducted into IAF, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Rafale jets inducted into IAF, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Kangana Ranaut calls Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, Uddhav Thackeray ‘a dynast’
Kangana Ranaut calls Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, Uddhav Thackeray ‘a dynast’
Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM launches flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers
Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM launches flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In