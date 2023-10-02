UPSSSC registration for 3831 Junior Assistant other posts ends tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will end the registrations for the recruitment drive of Junior Assistant, Junior Clark and other posts on October 3. Candidates can apply on upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for Junior Assistant, Clerk posts is Oct 3; check details on upsssc.gov.in

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3,831 posts of Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level- III. Only those candidates who have qualified in the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 can appear for the main examination being held for the relevant posts.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The unreserved (UR), scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and other backward classes (OBC) candidates must submit a ₹25 online registration fee.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the Junior Assistant and Clerk Recruitment 2023” link on the homepage.

Login through PET 2022 registration number

Submit the application form

Pay the application fee

Take the printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON