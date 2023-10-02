News / Education / UPSSSC registration for 3831 Junior Assistant other posts ends tomorrow

UPSSSC registration for 3831 Junior Assistant other posts ends tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 02, 2023 04:35 PM IST

UPSSSC to end registrations for Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and other posts recruitment drive on Oct 3. Apply on upsssc.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will end the registrations for the recruitment drive of Junior Assistant, Junior Clark and other posts on October 3. Candidates can apply on upsssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3,831 posts of Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level- III. Only those candidates who have qualified in the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 can appear for the main examination being held for the relevant posts.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The unreserved (UR), scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and other backward classes (OBC) candidates must submit a 25 online registration fee.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the Junior Assistant and Clerk Recruitment 2023” link on the homepage.

Login through PET 2022 registration number

Submit the application form

Pay the application fee

Take the printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

