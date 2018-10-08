UPTET 2018: Record 22.77 lakh register for exam on November 4

A record 22.77 lakh aspiring teachers have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET 2018) to be organised by Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA). The exam will be held on November 4 and result will be declared on November 20.

The registration for the exam, commenced on September 18 and ended on October 7 and the total number of candidates registered for the exam is 22,77,559 while 13,12,015 successfully submitted their examination fee by Sunday. This is a record count of candidates set to appear in any entrance exam held in the state till now.

As per reports, Last year UPTET examination was held on October 15, 2017 wherein a total of 9,76,760 candidates appeared. The result was scheduled to be declared on November 30, but a dispute arising over some questions asked in the examination, led to postponement of declaration of results to December 15, 2017.

The form filling process this year was marred by technical snags due to which the server slowed down. The state government extended the last date for submission of forms from October 4 to October 7. On the last day of filling up of forms, candidates again complained about slow working of the server.

ERA Secretary Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said that remedial measures were taken immediately after receiving complains on the last day of filling up of forms and the functioning improved. He further informed that despite appeal from candidates, it was not possible to extend the date for registration further.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 18:45 IST