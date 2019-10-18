e-paper
UPTET 2019 application process to begin on November 1, exam on December 22

Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 will be conducted on December 22, 2019. The online application for the same will be held from November 1 to 20, 2019. Check full details here.

education Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:52 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPTET 2019 exam dates out
UPTET 2019 exam dates out(HT file)
         

Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 will be conducted on December 22, 2019. The online application for the same will begin from November 1 and will end on November 20.

The UPTET 2019 result will be declared on January 21, 2020. Candidates will be able to apply online at upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The official notification is not released yet. It will be published on the official website on October 31.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts on December 22. The first shift of exam will be conducted between 10 to 12:30 pm while the second shift will be conducted between 2:30 to 5 pm.

According to a short notice, the OMR and response sheet of the exam will be released on December 24, two days after the exam. Candidates will be able to check the answer key from December 26, 2019.

KEY DATES:

The official notification will be released on October 31, 2019

Online application begins- November 1

Last Date to apply- November 20

Last date of fee payment- November 21

Admit Card download- December 12 onwards

UPTET 2019- December 22

OMR and response sheet upload- December 24

Answer key upload -- December 26

Last date to raise objection - December 30

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 11:52 IST

