Home / Education / UPTET final answer key 2020 released, direct link here

UPTET final answer key 2020 released, direct link here

UPTET final answer key 2020 has been released today at updeled.gov.in. Candidates can download the final answer key of January 8 exam online at updeled.gov.in. The final result will be declared on February 7.

education Updated: Jan 31, 2020 16:48 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPTET 2019 final answer key
UPTET 2019 final answer key(UPTET)
         

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has released the final answer key of UPTET 2019 exam today, on January 31. Candidates can download the final answer key online at updeled.gov.in.

There are two separate links for primary and upper primary level exams. Candidates can download the PDF online.

Click here for UPTET primary level exam final answer key

Click here for UPTET upper primary level exam final answer key

UPTET preliminary answer key was released on January 14 after which the candidates were invited for objections. Considering the objections and challenges, the final answer key will be released today.

Candidates will be able to download the final answer key online at updeled.gov.in. UPTET 2019 result will be declared on February 7, 2020.

UPTET 2019 was conducted on January 8, 2020. Over 16 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 22, 2019 which was then postponed to January 8 because of internet restrictions in various parts of Uttar Pradesh during the anti CAA protests.

