UPTET recruitment: Register online for 69,000 assistant teachers vacancies

UP basic education department will issue a notification for recruitment of 69,000 new assistant teachers in the state , anytime soon on Wednesday, December 5. Candidates can check the notification for vacancy on the official website of upbasiceduboard.gov.in

The online registrations for the exam will be open from December 6 to December 20. A government spokesman said that December 21 would be the last date for submission of application fee while admit cards would be uploaded on the department website by December 31.

Entrance exam would be held on January 6, 2019 while results would be out on January 22.

The written examination for appointment of 69,000 new assistant teachers in UP basic education department will now be optical mark recognition (OMR)-based.

An official said the state government had done away with the practice of subjective tests and was set to introduce optical mark reader (OMR) sheets with multiple choice objective questions to rule out any possibility of errors in evaluation.

“We are introducing the optical mark reader (OMR) sheets for recruitment of 69,000 additional teachers. In the last examination, there were mistakes in the evaluation of answer sheets. Candidates challenged the evaluation process, moved court and fresh re-evaluation was ordered. To prevent all this, it has been decided to introduce OMR-based examination,” said Prabhat Kumar, additional chief secretary.

He said this new format would plug any possibility of discrepancy in evaluation.“The new system will be more transparent and fair. It will also lead to faster evaluation of answer sheets,” he said.

The timing of the examination has also been changed.

This time the examination would be held between 11am to 1.30pm instead of 10am to 12.30pm, he said.

There is no mention of cut off in the order yet. But sources said the final call on fixing cut off would be taken depending on the number of applicants.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 10:25 IST