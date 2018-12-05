UPTET Results: UPTET primary exam results declared at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Results of Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) primary was declared on Tuesday evening on its official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Candidates can check their results from December 5, 2018.

The pass percentage was around 33%. A total of 366285 have passed the exam out of the 11 lakh candidates who had taken the test on November 18 across 2070 centres.

The revised answer key was uploaded on December 1. Click here to check your answer key.

The link will be uploaded on the website for candidates anytime after Wednesday noon (December 5). The link will be available only till January 7.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 08:07 IST