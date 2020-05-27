e-paper
Uttarakhand Board class 10th, 12th remaining exams likely to be conducted from June 15

UBSE Uttarakhand Board exams for class 10th, 12th are likely to be conducted between June 15 and 20. Check full details here.

Updated: May 27, 2020 10:53 IST
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttarakhand Board Exam Update
Uttarakhand Board Exam Update(HT File)
         

Uttarakhand Board might conduct UBSE Class 10th, 12th exams or remaining papers between June 15 and 20. The board is planning to begin the evaluation of answersheet from June 1, Live Hindustan reported. According to the LH report, UBSE is planning to announce the board result by July.

UBSE Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram on Tuesday conducted video conferencing with district officials and said that the board is planning to conduct the pending exams anytime between June 15 and 20. This is because Uttarkhand records heavy rainfall in the last week of June that will create trouble for the board to conduct the exams. Hence the board is planning to complete the pending examination before the rainy season starts in the state. It will take three days to complete the exams if it is conduced in two shifts daily.

Sundaram also said that the board is expected to begin evaluation from June 1. The inter colleges that will be used as evaluation centres will not be converted into quarantine centres. Only primary and junior school buildings will be used as quarantine centres.

