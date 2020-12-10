e-paper
Uttarakhand Higher Education Institutions to reopen from December 15

education Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:12 IST
Posted by Nilesh Mathur
Dehradun
Uttarakhand Government has decided to re-open Higher Educational Institutions from December 15 with only 50 per cent student capacity in the class.(HT file)
         

Uttarakhand Government has decided to re-open Higher Educational Institutions from December 15 with only 50 per cent student capacity in the class.

The government will also issue separate guidelines for the number of students allowed inside the class.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held late last evening. There are about 500 government, non-government and private colleges in the state, along with 32 government and non-government universities.

While conducting classes, COVID-19 guidelines should be strictly followed as per the guidelines issued by the State Government and the University Grants Commission.

Uttarakhand has reported 5,456 active COVID-19 cases, 72,880 recoveries and 1,320 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

