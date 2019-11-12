e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Uttarkhand education dept to monitor details of teachers, students to prevent scams

Senior officials from the department were asked to form committees on both state and district level that will be responsible for uploading the details such as the number of students, conditions of the schools, areas where the schools are located, number of teachers working, number teachers required among others.

education Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:23 IST
Suparna Roy
Suparna Roy
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
(HT file)
         

In a move to prevent scams, the state government has asked the education department to upload details along with documents of all teachers, students and schools on an online portal by March 2020, officials said.

Last week, the education department had written to over 150 teachers asking them to produce documents of educational qualification that were shown while joining the department. This step was taken after officials found that some teachers of basic education had allegedly presented forged documents of educational qualification while applying for jobs.

Senior officials from the department were asked to form committees on both state and district level that will be responsible for uploading the details such as the number of students, conditions of the schools, areas where the schools are located, number of teachers working, number teachers required among others.

RK Kunwar, director of education directorate in the state said, “We have formed committees in both district and state level who will monitor that teachers and other officials upload these details by March next year. This way we will be able to keep a track on a lot things happening in the department and prevent scams, be it in midday meal scheme or the documents used by teachers for joining the department.”

“A teacher will have to provide documents of their educational qualification, trainings taken, what the training was about - these documents will be accessible to all officials of the department and anybody can check them on suspicion,” added Kunwar.

The state has over 17,500 schools including primary, elementary and senior secondary and has over 10 lakh students.

A probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is underway since past two years in the state, probing the appointment of government primary school teachers on basis of fake degrees and certificates. The SIT was constituted by school education minister Arvind Pandey in July, 2017 to probe into the complaints against government teachers allegedly employed on the basis of fake degrees.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News