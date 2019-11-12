Uttarkhand education dept to monitor details of teachers, students to prevent scams

education

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:23 IST

In a move to prevent scams, the state government has asked the education department to upload details along with documents of all teachers, students and schools on an online portal by March 2020, officials said.

Last week, the education department had written to over 150 teachers asking them to produce documents of educational qualification that were shown while joining the department. This step was taken after officials found that some teachers of basic education had allegedly presented forged documents of educational qualification while applying for jobs.

Senior officials from the department were asked to form committees on both state and district level that will be responsible for uploading the details such as the number of students, conditions of the schools, areas where the schools are located, number of teachers working, number teachers required among others.

RK Kunwar, director of education directorate in the state said, “We have formed committees in both district and state level who will monitor that teachers and other officials upload these details by March next year. This way we will be able to keep a track on a lot things happening in the department and prevent scams, be it in midday meal scheme or the documents used by teachers for joining the department.”

“A teacher will have to provide documents of their educational qualification, trainings taken, what the training was about - these documents will be accessible to all officials of the department and anybody can check them on suspicion,” added Kunwar.

The state has over 17,500 schools including primary, elementary and senior secondary and has over 10 lakh students.

A probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is underway since past two years in the state, probing the appointment of government primary school teachers on basis of fake degrees and certificates. The SIT was constituted by school education minister Arvind Pandey in July, 2017 to probe into the complaints against government teachers allegedly employed on the basis of fake degrees.