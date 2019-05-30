Uttrakhand Board Result 2019: UK board girls outsmart boys in both Class 10 and Class 12

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on Thursday declared the state board examination results for Class 10 and Class 12. Ananta Saklani from Dehradun topped the state in class 10 with 99% marks and Shatakshi Tiwari from Uttarkashi secured first position in the state with 98% marks in class 12.

For class 10, Arpit Barthwal from Rishikesh secured the first position among boys in the state with 98.60%. For class 12, Saksham secured the first position in the state among boys with 97.80%.

The pass percentage in the state for class 10 was recorded at 76.43% and it was 80.13% for class 12 this year. The state board’s pass percentage for both the classes has improved this year and has gone up by 1.86% for class 10 and 1.16% for class 12 compared to 2018.

The pass percentage for girls remained higher than boys in the state board with 82.47% girls clearing the board exam in class 10 compared to 70.60% boys. For class 12, 83.79% girls passed the examination compared to 76.29% boys this year. However, the pass percentage of boys had higher margin this year for class 12 compared to last year and increased by 1.26%. For class 10, the girls performed better compared to boys and the pass percentage increased by 2.25% this year.

Neeta Tiwari, secretary of Uttarakhand Board of School Education, who released the result at the board headquarters in Ramnagar said, “Girls have outshone boys again this time. Both toppers for class 10 and 12 are girls and even their pass percentage is higher compared to boys this year.”

A total of 2,74,817 students appeared in the exam out of which 1,49,950 appeared for Class 10 examinations and 1,24,867 appeared for class 12 examinations. Uttarakhand board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted from March 1 to March 27.

First Published: May 30, 2019 14:01 IST