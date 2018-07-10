VHSE SAY Exam Result 2018 declared at keralaresults.nic.in, here’s how to check

Government of Kerala on Tuesday announced the Vocational Higher Secondary (plus two) SAY (Save A Year) exam 2018 results.

Steps to check VHSE SAY Exam Result 2018:

1) Go to the official website for Kerala examination results keralaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link for ‘VHSE SAY EXAM RESULTS - 2018’ on the top of the page

3) Key in your roll number and date of birth on the login page that opens

4) Click on Submit

5) Result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout for future reference