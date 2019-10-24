e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Vice President Naidu felicitates 60 meritorious students of HRD’s Dhruv program

DHRUV is a unique program to identify talented students and mentor them in the center of excellence for 14 days so that they can reach their full potential and work for society in a better manner.

education Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.(PTI file)
         

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday attended the valedictory function of Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme-DHRUV and felicitated the 60 meritorious students selected for the program in New Delhi.

“DHRUV is a unique initiative of the Ministry of HRD. It will act as a turning point in the lives of extraordinarily talented students by acting as a platform for them to explore their talents and achieve excellence in their specific areas of interest. It is clear that the students who have completed the ‘DHRUV’ program have gained tremendous exposure and diverse experiences,” Naidu said congratulating the students at the event.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Professor K Vijay Raghavan, Secretary to Vice President I V Subba Rao, among others were also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Pokhriyal said that the potential in our students is endless and the Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme aims at helping students to realize their potential to the fullest.

“Multi-faceted support was provided to the students over the course of fourteen days. The Dhruv programme reflects the true spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. These students will, it is hoped, act as a beacon for the 33 crore students in the country. The first batch of ‘DHRUV’ consists of 60 students, 30 of who are exceptionally talented in Science and 30 of who are outstanding performing artists,” Pokhriyal said.

DHRUV is a unique program to identify talented students and mentor them in the center of excellence for 14 days so that they can reach their full potential and work for society in a better manner.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 12:45 IST

tags
top news
Why everyone got the Haryana election wrong
Why everyone got the Haryana election wrong
Haryana BJP chief resigns owning responsibility for party’s performance
Haryana BJP chief resigns owning responsibility for party’s performance
India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor
India, Pakistan sign agreement to operationalise Kartarpur corridor
Assembly by-polls 2019: BJD all set to retain Bijepur seat with record margin
Assembly by-polls 2019: BJD all set to retain Bijepur seat with record margin
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
JJP says options open after trends suggest hung assembly in Haryana
JJP says options open after trends suggest hung assembly in Haryana
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
Kohli could be rested from Bangladesh T20Is, young faces set to be rewarded
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News