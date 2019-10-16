VidyaGyan opens admissions for the 2020-21 academic session

education

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:24 IST

VidyaGyan Leadership Academy has opened its admissions process for the 2020-21 Academic Session. VidyaGyan is a free residential school for meritorious, economically underprivileged, rural students of Uttar Pradesh (UP). Around 400 students are selected every year for admission to VidyaGyan after two rounds of competitive exams. The preliminary written examination will be conducted on November 24, 2019. The last date for submission of applications is October 25, 2019.

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants should be studying in Grade V in a rural school.

Age of girls should be less than or equal to 13 years and age of boys should be less or equal to 12 years

Students should belong to rural, low-income households (with a combined family income of not more than Rs 1 lakh per annum).

Click here to download the application form for boys and girls.

VidyaGyan was established in the year 2009.There are two VidyaGyan campuses situated at Bulandshahr and Sitapur, in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The two campuses currently house about 2000 students.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 13:24 IST