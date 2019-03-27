VITEE slot booking 2019 begins today at vit.ac.in, here’s how to book yours

VITEE 2019: Slots bookings have been opened for VITEEE — the common entrance exam today at its official website vit.ac.in. The entrance exams for Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal campuses will be conducted from April 10 to 21.

Candidates will have to chose their exam centre and subject while applying. The selected subjects will not be allowed to change further.

VITEE 2019: How to book slot

While booking your test schedule, please ensure that you have a photocopy of the application form you submitted and the Online Test Booking Password.

A slot once booked cannot be changed. Request for change of test city, date, slot and subject will not be entertained under any circumstances.

In case of non-availability of slots in the test centre of your choice, the candidate may choose to book a slot in an alternative centre / date.

The online test booking system is available only for those eligible candidates who have submitted the application form complete in all respects on or before the last date mentioned.

The confirmation mail will be sent automatically to the candidate’s email address after he / she has booked his / her schedule through the Online Test Booking System.

Once the booking is complete, the e-Admit card will be generated which needs to be printed by the student from the same page. Reprint option is also available on the same URL link.

VITEE E-ADMIT CARD

The e-Admit card will be generated once the candidate has booked his/her schedule through the Online Test Booking System.

The e-Admit card will be auto-generated for only those candidates who book a slot using the Online Test Booking system before the last date.

The e-Admit card will indicate the e-Admit card number, photograph of the student, address of the test center, test date and time selected by the candidate. Discrepancies, if any, must be brought to the notice of VIT immediately.

The copy of the e-Admit card will also be emailed to the candidate.

Candidates must provide a valid email ID on the application form. The e-Admit card will not be despatched to candidates via post or fax.

Candidates should ensure that a printer is connected to their computer while printing the e-Admit card.

Candidates should take a print out of the e-Admit card using the print option on A4 size paper only. Please ensure that all information on the e-Admit card including photograph is clearly visible on the print out.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 14:36 IST