Want to pursue part-time, PG diploma courses in arts, culture at IGNCA? Apply now

Students, scholars and researchers looking to pursue some off beat courses in the field of arts, culture and related fields have an interesting opportunity as the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) here is currently accepting applications for five one-year, part-time post-graduate diploma courses.

The applications for courses in Post Graduate Diploma In Cultural Informatics (PGDCI); Post Graduate Diploma In Preventive Conservation (PGDPC); Post Graduate Diploma In Buddhist Studies (PGDBS); Post Graduate Diploma In Digital Library And Data Management (PGDDLDM); and Post Graduate Diploma In Manuscriptology And Palaeography (PGDMP) for academic session 2018-2019, will be accepted till July 10.

The counselling for admissions is scheduled between July 15 and July 17, and the candidates will be notified about their admission on July 20.

The number of seats in each course is 25. The last date to apply is July 10, 2018. The timings of the classes will be 6-8 pm from Monday to Friday, except PGDDLDM, which will be from 5-8pm. The courses begin from August 1.

The fees of the courses range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 50,000, per semester.

“Scholars, researchers and students are encouraged to apply, since these courses will provide an opportunity to have a modern management system technique and professional approach so far lacking in the art management field,” the admission notice read.

The five courses -- in the field of arts, culture and related fields -- have been started to attract the people towards Indian art and to nurture trained manpower in these fields.

The application form and other details are available online on www.ignca.gov.in. Completed application forms can be sent via e-mail or by post to IGNCA.

Established in the memory of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the year 1987, IGNCA aims to explore, study and disseminate Indian arts and revive the dialogue between India and her neighbours in the areas pertaining to the arts.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)