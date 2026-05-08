WBBSE Madhyamik result 2026 out: How to check marksheet on official website, DigiLocker

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education declared the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 on Friday, May 8. The WB Class 10 results were announced at 9.30 am through a press conference. WB Board Madhyamik Result 2026 live: Websites and steps to check scores (Representational image)

Students who appeared for the Madhyamik examinations can access their results on the official website, WBBSE. The result link will be activated at 10.15 am.

Steps to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 online Candidates can follow these steps to download their provisional marksheet online:

Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in Click on the “WB Board 10th Result 2026” link available on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials on the new page. Click on “Submit” to view the result. Look for “Download” option on the page and save the result. Take a printout of the provisional marksheet for future academic reference. Students have also been advised to ensure they have a stable internet connection while checking their results to avoid interruptions.

Steps to download the digital marksheet on DigiLocker: Students can also access their 2026 Madhyamik marksheet through DigiLocker once the results are announced.

Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website, DigiLocker. Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar details. Go to the “Issued Documents” section. Search for WBBSE under the Education category. The Madhyamik 2026 digital marksheet will appear on the screen. Download and print the marksheet for future use. Alternative websites to check scores Apart from the official website, candidates can also access their Madhyamik results on the HT Portal once the result link becomes active at 10.15 am on Friday.

The Class 10 board examinations began on February 2 and concluded on February 12, 2026. The exams started with the first language paper and ended with optional elective subjects.

The examinations were conducted in a single shift each day, from 10.45 am to 2 pm.