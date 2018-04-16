WBBSE West Bengal Board Class 10 and 12 results: Here’s how to check

West Bengal Board results 2018: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)is expected to release the Class 10 exam (Madhyamik) results by the end of May and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results in early June. Though there are no definite dates from any board authorities as yet, both results will be declared by June 10. Last year, Madhyamik results were declared on May 27 and Higher Secondary results on May 30.

For the second consecutive year in a row girls outnumbered boys in taking the Class 10 board exams, known as Madhyamik, conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

The number of girls who sat for the exams, held from March 12 to 21, was 6,21,366, which is 56% of the total examinees.

This year 11,02,921 students appeared for the Madhyamik as against 10,71,846 last year. Numbering 4,81,555 , the boys constituted 44% of the examinees.

A special feature of this year’s examination was that for the first time examinations were also conducted in Santhali (Ol Chiki) script. A total of 832 students took the examinations in Ol Chiki script.

The overall pass percentage in Madhyamik 2017 was 82.98%. The pass percentage of boys was 86.34% and 79.62% for girls.

Even in the class 12 board exams or the Uccha Madhyamik examination, the number of girls was more than the boys.

Number of girl students appeared for the exam, conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) from March 27 to April 11, was 4,70,548, which is 60% of the total examinees.

The total number of examinees this time was 8,26,029 as against 7,73,029 in 2017.

The number of boys who appeared for the Madhyamik 2018 was 3,55,481 or 44%.

Several students of class 12 could not sit for examinations of certain subjects in the Asansol- Raniganj areas of West Burdwan district of the state as communal riots broke out there over Ram Navami processions.

The overall pass percentage in Uccha Madhyamik 2017 was 80.04%. In case of boys the pass percentage was 79% and 80% for girls.

Both the WBBSE and the WBCHSE imposed certain restrictions this year to avert question papers leak and mass cheating.

All sealed packets of question papers contained microchips that could send signals to their respective central server room if the sealed packets were opened before five minutes from the commencement of examinations.

Examinees were also barred from entering the examination halls with mobile phones, digital watches and calculators.

Note: Students can check their results by visiting wbresults.nic.in. You can also check your results by clicking here