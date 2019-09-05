WBPSC Supervisor (female) ICDS answer key 2019 released, direct link here

education

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for the WBPSC supervisor (female) ICDS exam 2019. The exam was conducted on September 1, 2019.

The WBPSC supervisor recruitment preliminary exam was conducted in multiple choice question mode. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website of WBPSC at www.pscwbonline.gov.in and match the answers against their response.

Candidates can also raise objection on any answer key online supporting the representation with proper details. The objections/ representations can be submitted online between September 9 to 16 at www.pscwbapplication.in. The link to raise objection will be activated on September 9, 2019.

How to download WBPSC supervisor ICDS answer key 2019:

Visit the official website of WBPSC at pscwbonline.gov.in

On the homepage, under ‘Latest Advertisements / Announcement’ section search for a link on top that reads ‘ANSWER KEY OF PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF SUPERVISOR (FEMALE ONLY) OF I.C.D.S., 2019 (ADVT. NO. 8/2019)’

A PDF file will open with the official answer key

Download and match your answers.

