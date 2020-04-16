West Bengal Police Constable prelims result 2020 declared at wbpolice.gov.in

education

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:06 IST

West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the result of preliminary exam for recruitment to the post of excise constable (including lady excise constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department, Government of West Bengal 2019.

Candidates can check their results on the West Bengal Police website at www.wbpolice.gov.in and on the website of Directorate of Excise www.excise.wb.gov.in. Key in your application Sl. No., date of birth with selection district and submit on the login pageto check result.

Shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The venue, date and time of PMT and PET will be intimated in due course.

Visit the websites of West Bengal Police and Directorate of Excise for latest news and updates about the examination.