e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / West Bengal Police Constable prelims result 2020 declared at wbpolice.gov.in

West Bengal Police Constable prelims result 2020 declared at wbpolice.gov.in

West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the result of preliminary exam for recruitment to the post of excise constable (including lady excise constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department, Government of West Bengal 2019.

education Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:06 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the result of preliminary exam for recruitment to the post of excise constable (including lady excise constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department, Government of West Bengal 2019.
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the result of preliminary exam for recruitment to the post of excise constable (including lady excise constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department, Government of West Bengal 2019.(HT file)
         

West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the result of preliminary exam for recruitment to the post of excise constable (including lady excise constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department, Government of West Bengal 2019.

Candidates can check their results on the West Bengal Police website at www.wbpolice.gov.in and on the website of Directorate of Excise www.excise.wb.gov.in. Key in your application Sl. No., date of birth with selection district and submit on the login pageto check result.

Shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The venue, date and time of PMT and PET will be intimated in due course.

Visit the websites of West Bengal Police and Directorate of Excise for latest news and updates about the examination.

tags
top news
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

Education News