West Bengal Police Recruitment 2019: Application begins for 8419 posts, check details here

West Bengal Police has invited applications for recruitment of 8419 male constable. Candidates can apply for the post online through its official website wbpolice.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 5, 2019.

The applicants must have cleared the Madhyamaik examination from the state board’s class 12, or an equivalent qualification. The applicants should not be older than 27 years old as on 1 January 2019, the official notification said.

The applicants must also be able to speak, read, and write in Bengali, however, this criteria is not compulsory for people who are permanent residents of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, the notification reads.

West Bengal police recruitment 2019: Pay scale

The candidates will be in the pay band of Rs Rs 5,400 to Rs 25,200 with a grade pay of Rs 2,600

West Bengal police recruitment 2019: Recruitment procedure

The exam will be held in three phases: Written exam, Physical measurement test and interview. The written exam will be of two parts- Preliminary and mains carrying 100 marks and 85 marks, respectively. Interview will carry 15 marks.

West Bengal police recruitment: Exam pattern

Prelims - 100 marks

General Awareness and General Knowledge- 50 marks

Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik)- 30 marks

Reasoning- 20 marks

Mains- 85 marks

General Awareness and General Knowledge- 25 marks

English- 25 marks

Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik Standard)- 20 marks

Reasoning and Logical Analysis- 15 marks

Negative marking: 1 mark for each 4 wrong questions will be deducted.

