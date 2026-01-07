What is Nijut Babu Asoni in Assam? Scheme to provide financial assistance to UG, PG male students

The Assam Government on Tuesday launched the ‘Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu Aasoni’ to provide financial assistance to male students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels who belong to economically weaker families and are studying in government and provincialised educational institutions of the state.

Similar to the ‘Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni’ for girl students, this new scheme will provide an incentive of up to ₹1,000 per month for up to 10 months ( ₹10,000 in an academic year) to eligible undergraduate male students and up to ₹2,000 per month for 10 months ( ₹20,000 in an academic year) to those studying at the postgraduate level.

The scheme, the state government says, aims to provide gender-balanced support and address dropout trends among economically viable boys.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be male students in their first year of UG and PG studies, domiciled in Assam, and belong to families with an annual income of less than ₹ 4 lakh. They must be regular students enrolled in government and provincialised institutions. In the case of UG students, those who are married and/or have applied for the Banikanta Kakati Merit Award (Scooter) are not eligible. Postgraduate students availing the CM's Jibon Prerana Scheme are not eligible. Beneficiaries of this scheme must comply with the rules and regulations of institutes, such as attendance, academic conduct and respectful behaviour towards faculty, staff and fellow students. Any violation of rules, including misconduct, indiscipline, cheating, ragging, vandalism or any other unacceptable behaviour, will result in withdrawal of benefits. Applicants must submit accurate and complete data to their institutions, after which registrars/principals will verify and submit it to the SAMARTH portal for automatic verification. A valid income certificate from a competent authority or the ration card of the parents will be required for verification.

Here is the official notification and application forms for the scheme: