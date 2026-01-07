What is Nijut Babu Asoni in Assam? Scheme to provide financial assistance to UG, PG male students
The scheme, the state government says, aims to provide gender-balanced support and address dropout trends among economically viable boys.
The Assam Government on Tuesday launched the ‘Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu Aasoni’ to provide financial assistance to male students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels who belong to economically weaker families and are studying in government and provincialised educational institutions of the state.
Similar to the ‘Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni’ for girl students, this new scheme will provide an incentive of up to ₹1,000 per month for up to 10 months ( ₹10,000 in an academic year) to eligible undergraduate male students and up to ₹2,000 per month for 10 months ( ₹20,000 in an academic year) to those studying at the postgraduate level.
The scheme, the state government says, aims to provide gender-balanced support and address dropout trends among economically viable boys.
Eligibility criteria
- Applicants must be male students in their first year of UG and PG studies, domiciled in Assam, and belong to families with an annual income of less than ₹4 lakh.
- They must be regular students enrolled in government and provincialised institutions.
- In the case of UG students, those who are married and/or have applied for the Banikanta Kakati Merit Award (Scooter) are not eligible.
- Postgraduate students availing the CM's Jibon Prerana Scheme are not eligible.
- Beneficiaries of this scheme must comply with the rules and regulations of institutes, such as attendance, academic conduct and respectful behaviour towards faculty, staff and fellow students. Any violation of rules, including misconduct, indiscipline, cheating, ragging, vandalism or any other unacceptable behaviour, will result in withdrawal of benefits.
Applicants must submit accurate and complete data to their institutions, after which registrars/principals will verify and submit it to the SAMARTH portal for automatic verification. A valid income certificate from a competent authority or the ration card of the parents will be required for verification.
Here is the official notification and application forms for the scheme:
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More