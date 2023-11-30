close_game
News / Education / Where do top US leaders study? Check this TIME ranking of universities

Where do top US leaders study? Check this TIME ranking of universities

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 30, 2023 02:33 PM IST

It analyzed resumes of 2,000 top leaders – politicians, CEOs, union leaders, Nobel winners, and more to make the list.

TIME magazine and Statista have announced ‘TIME Best Colleges for Future Leaders’, a ranking of colleges and universities of the United States based on the number of top US leaders these institutes have as alumni.

Harvard University tops ‘TIME Best Colleges for Future Leaders’ ranking without much surprise(Unsplash)
It analyzed resumes of 2,000 top leaders – politicians, CEOs, union leaders, Nobel winners, and more – and assembled the list of colleges and universities where they received their degrees.

Harvard University, which claims eight Presidents of the United States as alumni, tops the list without much surprise. Stanford University and University of Pennsylvania stand second and third, respectively.

“What distinguishes these schools, experts say, is not necessarily that they teach students to be better leaders, but that alums receive more opportunities, and many companies have a vested interest in hiring them. Whatever a student may have learned at school, an elite diploma signals at least two things to prospective employers: survival of a difficult admissions process, and a high likelihood of intelligence,” the TIME report reads.

It further states elite students are not the only talented ones in the world but elite degrees help them stand out when they are being evaluated. For instance, during a job interview.

Here is the list:

  1. Harvard University
  2. Stanford University
  3. University of Pennsylvania
  4. Columbia University
  5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  6. Yale University
  7. Princeton University
  8. Northwestern University
  9. University of Michigan
  10. University of Chicago
  11. University of California, Berkeley
  12. Georgetown University
  13. New York University
  14. University of Texas at Austin
  15. Cornell University
  16. Dartmouth College
  17. University of Virginia
  18. Duke University
  19. Brown University
  20. Brown University

Check the full list here.

