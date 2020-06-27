Why it was not disclosed that students with 60% attendance were allowed to take exams, HC asks Mithibai college

education

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 14:12 IST

The Bombay high court has directed Mithibai College to explain why the facts pertaining to allowing students with 60 percent attendance to appear for the semester IV exams were not disclosed to the court in its affidavit filed earlier in the month in a petition filed by a student with 59.2 percent attendance. The student had sought directions to the college to declare her eligible for the exams as the college had allowed students with 60 per cent attendance eligible for the exams through a March 6, 2020 decision and also promoted them. As the college failed to disclose the fact in its affidavit, the court said it was granting time to the college to take adequate steps.

A division bench of justice S J Kathawalla and justice N R Borkar while hearing a petition filed by a semester IV student through video conferencing on Friday was informed by advocate Harshad Bhadbhade, that though the rules had stipulated 75 percent overall attendance, the college had permitted students with 60 per cent attendance to appear for the exams and even promoted them. Bhadbhade submitted that his client had an attendance of 58.9 per cent and hence she should also be treated on the same lines as students with 60 per cent attendance.

When asked whether the college had allowed students with 60 percent attendance to appear for exams and also promoted them, the principal Rajpal Hande replied in the affirmative. However, he was unable to justify why the fact was not disclosed to the court in an affidavit filed by the college in response to the petition on June 18.

The affidavit had stated that student/s who secure less than 75% of attendance had to take re-admission in the same semester in the subsequent academic year. The filed signed by Hande also denied that the College had permitted “Students having attendance of 59% to appear in the examination as allegedly stated …… or at all”.

However, in the written submissions filed by the college on June 25, it admitted that students with 60 per cent attendance had been allowed to appear for the exams and promoted too. On being questioned when the decision was taken, Hande said that it was taken on March 6, 2020.

In light of these submissions, Kathawalla questioned as to why the March 6 decision was not mentioned in the affidavit to which the college submitted that it had been missed out as instructions while preparing the affidavit were given on telephone. Kathawalla observed, “there is no question of any fact being left out because of the alleged telephonic instructions, because statements are made in the said Affidavit which are completely contrary to the facts now disclosed, and in any event the Principal has signed every page of the said Affidavit.”

The bench further observed, “Keeping in view that the matter involves serious issues pertaining to attendance discipline, which the College wants to assert, and also as the same involves the future of several students, we are granting time to the College to take adequate steps in the matter.” The petition has been posted for hearing on June 29.