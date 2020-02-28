Will take students’ views to set up Konkan University: Minister

education

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 16:40 IST

Students’ views will be sought in the next 90 days for setting up a separate university for the Konkan region, Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samant told the legislative council on Friday.

At present, most of the senior colleges and educational institutes in the Konkan region are affiliated to the University of Mumbai.

The minister was responding to a calling attention raised by BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare in the legislative council.

“We will seek student’s views on setting up a separate university for the Konkan region carved out of Mumbai University. Even if a new university is set up, students from Raigad district will remain affiliated to Mumbai University,” Samant said.

While raising his question, Davkhare claimed that 800 senior colleges are attached to Mumbai University, which has over eight lakh students.

This inconveniences students from Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts, he claimed.

“At least 45 senior colleges from Ratnagiri, 38 from Sindhudurg and 20 from Raigad district should come under a separate Konkan university, which employs latest curriculum,” Davkhare demanded.

Samant also assured that full-time directors would be appointed for university sub-centres at Thane and Ratnagiri, while a new sub-centre will be set up in Sindhudurg.