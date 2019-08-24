Won’t allow saffronisation: Congress on DUSU polls

education

The Delhi unit of the Congress on Friday said it will not allow saffronisation of educational institutions as it chalked out plans for the Delhi University Students’ Union elections.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Rajesh Lilothia on Friday held a meeting with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) representatives, headed by its national president Neeraj Kundan, to plan preparations for the DUSU polls, scheduled on September 12.

After the meeting, Lilothia said the student community was agitated that “a bust of Veer Sarvarkar, who had sided with the British during the independence movement, has been placed alongside great freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh.”

He said Veer Sarvarkar had apologised to the British rulers 16 times in writing and had worked against the freedom struggle.

The Congress in a statement said the NSUI’s election plank would be to rise above narrow political agenda, and discuss issues which would be beneficial to the student community as a whole.

“The Congress party will not allow saffronisation of educational institutions in the country,” he added.

