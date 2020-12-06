Young population ready to be entrepreneurs and contribute to ‘AatmNirbhar J-K’: LG

education

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 13:04 IST

Asserting that the administration is devising a new path to strengthen the business ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir post-coronavirus pandemic, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the youth in the union territory is ready to be entrepreneurs and contribute to “AatmNirbhar J-K”.

Sinha said in order to create sustainable development, the administration’s growth prospects must depend on policies that are inclusive and people-centric.

The Lieutenant Governor was delivering a keynote address at the “IIT-2020: The Future is Now” Global Summit, organized by PanIIT USA. The summit aimed to bring together change-makers, innovators, and thinkers and inspire them to redefine humanity’s future.

“We are devising new paths, new policies, and new technological tools to strengthen our business ecosystem for the post-pandemic world.

“I have four mantras for the ‘Present’ & a ‘New Future’- Peace, Progress, Prosperity, and People First. Being a civil engineering student, I realise that in order to create sustainable development, our growth prospects must depend significantly on policies that are inclusive, people-centric, focus on domestic investment and consumption while at the same time are enabled to compete with top players in the global market,” Sinha said.

Speaking on business opportunities in J-K, the Lt Governor said the young population armed with new innovative ideas is ready to realise the entrepreneurial dreams and in turn contribute to making “Atmanirbhar Jammu Kashmir”.

We have a conducive environment, a robust grass-roots democratic system and talented young men and women to set up innovative business and services, he added.

The Lt Governor said the UT administration has exceeded the initial target of extended handholding to 8,600 young boys and girls, two from each 4,290 panchayats, for setting up their business, and within three weeks, for which more than 12,000 applications were received.

There are new found dreams of youth of Jammu and Kashmir who are keen to exploit rich dividends of real democracy and do something extraordinary for themselves and the society, he said.

“We have sanctioned all the cases and today I can proudly say within a short span of a month, in our Union Territory, we have added a team of entrepreneurs in different sectors. These harbingers of change at the grass-roots with right assistance from administration can offer long-term and sustainable solutions to diverse sectors and also improve the business environment in Jammu Kashmir,” Sinha said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his undeterred resolve to push for a new India would materialise as the country is striving to be ‘Atmanirbhar’ or self-reliant. His mantra of holistic, balanced growth and focus on digital infrastructure is our guiding principle, he said.