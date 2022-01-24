Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Ek Mauka AAP Ko' ahead of assembly polls in 4 states

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched his Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) 'Ek Mauka AAP Ko' campaign, ahead of the assembly elections in the states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal urged the residents of the national capital to make videos capturing development under the AAP regime and urge people of other states to back the party.

“In the last 7 years, the AAP government in Delhi has done remarkable work and this work is discussed all across the globe. Officials from the United Nations visited our Mohalla clinics. The former First Lady visited our schools. There is 24X7 electricity in Delhi. We were able to do this because you gave us an opportunity,” Kejriwal said.

“Please shoot a video and let us know what development works of the AAP you liked. Which work benefited you in what way. Did Mohalla clinics open in your locality and how did they benefit you? Did the improvement in government schools benefit you or your children? Please mention in the video,” the Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal requested the residents to upload the video on their social media handles. He also appealed to the AAP's volunteers to share such videos on various social media platforms.

Except for Manipur, the Aam Aadmi Party is fighting elections in the remaining four states.

After having a decent performance in Punjab in 2017, the AAP has fielded Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial face from the Dhuri constituency.

In Goa, where the AAP is a first-time entrant and has announced a slew of promises, lawyer-turned politician Amit Palekar is the CM face and he is contesting from the St Cruz assembly constituency, which is represented by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal's party is fighting the election in Uttarakhand under the leadership of retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal.

It is yet to declare the CM face for Uttar Pradesh.