IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Assembly elections 2021: Days ahead of polls, Covid-19 vaccination begins at Election Commission office
Former chief election commissioner MS Gill took the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. (PIB photo)
Former chief election commissioner MS Gill took the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. (PIB photo)
elections

Assembly elections 2021: Days ahead of polls, Covid-19 vaccination begins at Election Commission office

The inoculation campaign began after chief election commissioner Sunil Arora's recent announcement that all staff on poll duty for the upcoming assembly elections have been declared as ‘frontline workers’
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:59 PM IST

As four states and a Union Territory prepare for assembly elections between March and May this year, a vaccination drive to immunise poll officials against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) began at the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in Delhi on Thursday. 

Former chief election commissioner MS Gill took the first shot of the vaccine, the poll body said in a statement. “Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar will get vaccinated after all the officials and staff at Election Commission have benefitted from the vaccination programme,” it added. 

The inoculation campaign began after Arora's recent announcement that all staff on poll duty for the upcoming assembly elections have been declared as ‘frontline workers’ and therefore will be vaccinated before assuming their election duties. “The vaccination would encourage the poll duty officers to perform their duty without any COVID fear,” the top poll body officer had said.

He expressed confidence that the nationwide vaccination drive has made the situation more conducive for conducting elections. A special camp has also been set up at ECI with the provision of doctors, ambulance etc, he added. 

Under the special vaccination drive, lakhs of polling officials across these states and Union Territory—West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry—will take the vaccination shots before proceeding on election duty for the upcoming assembly elections.

The poll body had on Wednesday briefed observers about election duty, state-specific issues and Covid-19 guidelines. Arora has directed observers to visit polling booths ahead of elections in order to check facilities, especially for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and women voters. 

Over 1,650 observers attended the ECI briefing physically and virtually from nearly 120 remote locations. IAS, IPS, IRS and other central services officers will also be deployed as general, police and expenditure observers, the poll body has said. The CEC also warned the observers of swift and strict actions against anyone found to be lax in performing their duties. 

This will be the second round of assembly elections, after Bihar polls in November-December last year, since the Covid-19 pandemic. Nearly 187 million voters across five states will cast their ballots in 824 assembly seats starting March 27. The results of the polls will be announced on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly elections 2021
Close
Former chief election commissioner MS Gill took the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. (PIB photo)
Former chief election commissioner MS Gill took the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. (PIB photo)
elections

Days ahead of polls in 5 states, Covid-19 vaccination begins at EC office

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:59 PM IST
The inoculation campaign began after chief election commissioner Sunil Arora's recent announcement that all staff on poll duty for the upcoming assembly elections have been declared as ‘frontline workers’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patiala, India-30 December 2018::::::voters showing Voter Slips before casting her vote during the panchayati election at Dharamkot village in Patiala on Sunday, December 30, 2018.(Bharat Bhushan/Hindustan Times)
Patiala, India-30 December 2018::::::voters showing Voter Slips before casting her vote during the panchayati election at Dharamkot village in Patiala on Sunday, December 30, 2018.(Bharat Bhushan/Hindustan Times)
elections

Assembly elections 2021: Voters information slips to replace photo voter slip

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:10 PM IST
The voter information slip will contain details about polling station, date and time of the poll etc but not the photograph of the voter, according to Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pal also alleged that the TMC did not allow free and fair panchayat polls in 2018 and occupied the local bodies by force. (AFP File Photo)
Pal also alleged that the TMC did not allow free and fair panchayat polls in 2018 and occupied the local bodies by force. (AFP File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Ex-Trinamool leader joins BJP, does squats to 'atone past sins’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Several local leaders of the ruling party in Bengal, who were loyal to Adhikari, have jumped ship and joined the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Discontentment in the saffron camp, which had been brewing for a while, first surfaced in September last year, when veteran leader Rahul Sinha was replaced by Anupam Hazra, a former TMC MP, as national secretary.
Discontentment in the saffron camp, which had been brewing for a while, first surfaced in September last year, when veteran leader Rahul Sinha was replaced by Anupam Hazra, a former TMC MP, as national secretary.
west bengal assembly election

Rift between old-timers and turncoats causes concern for Bengal BJP before polls

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:03 PM IST
  • According sources, many state leaders and the RSS -- the BJP's ideological parent - have aired their displeasure over induction of certain leaders from other parties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, TMC asks Kolkata councillors to put up Didi's posters

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • The ruling party's senior leaders, including MP Abhishek Banerjee, state president Subrata Bakshi, senior minister and administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim, met the ward coordinators at the party headquarters
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the two-page letter, TMC’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, Derek O’ Brien, cited deployment of state police under Central Armed Police Force officers during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and called it a violation of the Constitution.. (ANI PHOTO).
In the two-page letter, TMC’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, Derek O’ Brien, cited deployment of state police under Central Armed Police Force officers during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and called it a violation of the Constitution.. (ANI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

TMC seeks removal of deputy election commissioner, calls him partial to BJP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • Jain has already visited the state twice to hold talks with bureaucrats and police officers. A large number of Central police personnel have arrived in the state and been deployed in trouble-prone regions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It will be a gain of three seats for the YSRC, whose overall strength in the 58-member House will increase to 14, including two nominated members.(Image via social media )
It will be a gain of three seats for the YSRC, whose overall strength in the 58-member House will increase to 14, including two nominated members.(Image via social media )
elections

Andhra Pradesh assembly elections: 5 YSRC candidates file nominations

PTI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Earlier, YSRC president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy handed the candidates the party's requisite authorisation in Form-B.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal BJP leaders said that their outreach would be the second phase of the Aar Noy Anyay campaign against Mamata Banerjee government.(PTI Photo)
West Bengal BJP leaders said that their outreach would be the second phase of the Aar Noy Anyay campaign against Mamata Banerjee government.(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Rift between old-timers and new entrants cause of concern for Bengal BJP

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Elections in Bengal, poised to be a stiff contest between the TMC and the BJP, will be held in eight phases, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Metro Man' E Sreedharan speaks after formally joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).(PTI)
Metro Man' E Sreedharan speaks after formally joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Technocrat, Metro Man, Padma Shri awardee: E Sreedharan’s many faces

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • Under Sreedharan’s leadership, all scheduled sections of DMRC were completed by mid-1997, which was before the target date. After 16 years of service in DMRC, Sreedharan retired in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK is looking to come back to power after being the opposition for 10 years.. (HT archive)
DMK is looking to come back to power after being the opposition for 10 years.. (HT archive)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu polls: DMK seals poll pact with VCK, talks with Congress still on

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:33 PM IST
  • The VCK sought 10 seats initially, but the party accepted the deal to drive out 'Sanathana forces' from Tamil Nadu, said Thol Thirumavalavan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Everyone should unite and work together for upcoming polls," CM Palaniswami said.(ANI)
“Everyone should unite and work together for upcoming polls," CM Palaniswami said.(ANI)
india news

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami calls for party workers to work towards AIADMk govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:06 PM IST
"We should make sure the AIADMK comes back to power. Even after 10 years, people of Tamil Nadu are with the AIADMK,” the chief minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 88-year-old Sreedharan, who is known for his role in setting up the Delhi Metro, announced on February 18 that he will join the BJP.(ANi Photo)
The 88-year-old Sreedharan, who is known for his role in setting up the Delhi Metro, announced on February 18 that he will join the BJP.(ANi Photo)
kerala assembly election

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan is BJP’s CM face in Kerala

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:23 PM IST
The election to the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

Shiv Sena with Mamata Banerjee, won’t contest polls, says party’s Sanjay Raut

By Swapnil Rawal and Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that “money, muscle and media” are being used against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tribute to the portrait of former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa and late M. G. Ramachandran at an event in Chennai on February 14(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tribute to the portrait of former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa and late M. G. Ramachandran at an event in Chennai on February 14(ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

BJP uses MGR, Kamaraj in Tamil Nadu poll campaign, irks rivals

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:56 AM IST
  • The BJP use of ideological opponent Kamaraj is seen as an outreach towards a cross-section of voters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi to address over a dozen rallies in poll-bound West Bengal

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The PM could address two rallies ahead of elections in each of the eight phases in West Bengal; and six in Assam, and in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry that go to polls in a single phase on April 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP