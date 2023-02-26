Erode bypoll: DMK-backed Cong veteran Elangovan contesting from son's seat

Erode east will go to a bypoll on February 27 as the sitting MLA Thirumahan Everaa, son of Elangovan, died last month. Erode East has 2,27,547 voters and women (1,16,497) outnumber men (1,11,025) and 25 persons fall under the third gender category. Authorities have set up a total of 238 polling stations. While February 27 is the day of polling, votes would be counted on March 2.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin on Saturday held a mega rally in the area in favour of DMK-backed Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan and said that the byelection will check the weightage of the Dravidian Model government. "You all shouldn't forget that this is not only a bypoll, this is an election to check the weightage of the Dravidian Model government," said the CM.

"This is the place EVR Periyar was born. Now Bypoll has come in this Periyar's Native soil and I have come here to seek votes for Elangovan," Stalin said.

The Chief Minister said that the poll promise of ₹1000 per family to women will also be fulfilled in the upcoming state budget to be presented in the assembly in March, claiming that 85 per cent of the things promised during the polls have already been completed by the government.

Elangovan's son died in January of cardiac arrest at the age of 46.

