Gujarat sees over 59% voter turnout till 5pm in first phase polls

Gujarat saw over 59 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm on Thursday in the first phase of assembly polls.

The voting began at 8 am to decide the fate of 788 candidates in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts. The voter turnout was 48.48 per cent till 3 pm.

According to the data from the Election Commission, Tapi district continued to witness the highest voter turnout at 72.32 per cent till 5 pm followed by Narmada at 68.09 per cent and Dangs at 64.84 per cent.

Gir Somnath, which had seen 50.89 per cent till 3 pm, saw over 60 per cent turnout. Morbi saw a turnout of over 56 per cent.

Devbhumi Dwarka saw a turnout of over 59.11 per cent. Amreli saw polling percentage of (52.73), Bharuch (59.36), Bhavnagar (51.34), Bhavnagar (51.34), Botad (51.64), Jamnagar (53.98), Junagadh (52.04), Kachchh (54.52), Navsari (65.91), Porbandar (53.84), Rajkot (51.66), Surat (57.16), Surendranagar (58.14), and Valsad (62.46).

The total electorate includes 1,24,33,362 males and 1,1,5,42,811 females. The second phase of polling will be held on December 5 and results will be declared on December 8 along with that of the Himachal Pradesh elections.