In Bihar, RJD's Neelam Devi wins Mokama assembly bypoll, retains husband's seat

Neelam Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD won the Mokama assembly bypoll in Bihar results of which are being announced on Sunday, defeating her closest rival Sonam Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP). The official result is awaited.

This is the first electoral face-off between the ruling Grand Alliance (GA) and the opposition BJP in Bihar after the change of government in August this year, when chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party JD(U) snapped ties with the saffron party and joined hands with Lalu Prasad’s RJD-led coalition, comprising the Congress and other parties, to form a new government.

The Mokama seat fell vacant following the disqualification of RJD MLA Anant Singh after his conviction in an Arms Act case. Singh's wife Neelam Devi was fielded from the seat by the Tejashwi Yadav's party.

“My victory was certain. I had already said that there is nobody else in my contest. It was just a formality. Mokama is the land of Parshuram, people won't get lured. Vidhayak ji (Anant Singh) served people. They are giving the result now,” news agency ANI quoted Neelam Devi as saying.

Mokama has been the stronghold of Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on the JD(U) tickets. Singh fought as an RJD candidate in the 2020 elections and retained the seat. But he was disqualified from the assembly following his conviction in the criminal case.

Meanwhile in Gopalganj, Kusum Devi of the BJP has taken a lead over Mohan Prasad Gupta of the RJD, the election commission trends showed. Of the 6.10 lakh voters - Gopalganj (3.31 lakh) and Mokama (2.70 lakh) – 52.3 per cent had exercised their franchise in the two seats on November 3. A total of 619 polling booths were set up in the two constituencies. Fifteen candidates were in the fray - nine in Gopalganj and six in Mokama.

