Karnataka: CEC meeting begins in New Delhi, Cong likely to release second list

The Congress’ Central Election Committee meeting has started at party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday and the second list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections will be zeroed in. The meeting is chaired by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge along with some key party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. Karnataka: Congress holds CEC meeting, likely to release second list

The second list will decide the candidates in some of the prominent constituencies in the state. The Congress is yet to decide the candidates for 100 assembly seats as the party also saw MLAs joining from the rival Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular).

Meanwhile, the confusion over the Kolar seat is also expected to be solved in this meeting. Earlier, former CM Siddaramaiah announced that he will be contesting from the Kolar constituency (with high command approval), but his name appeared in the first list from the Varuna constituency. The party workers from the Kolar constituency were seen protesting outside Siddaramaiah’s residence, asking him to contest from the Kolar, as announced. The former CM’s son, Dr. Yatindra, who expected the Varuna seat is also yet to be allotted a constituency as a candidate.

On Monday, many party workers and followers from different constituencies in the state held a protest outside the Congress office in Bengaluru, demanding a ticket for their leaders, ahead of the key CEC meeting. Karnataka Congress working president Saleem Ahmed said that the survey report will decide the names in the second list. The party has already released the names of 124 candidates contesting in the upcoming assembly elections. Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to release any list of candidates on March 25.

The Election Commission of India announced that assembly elections in the state will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. The last date for filing nominations is April 20 and the last date to withdraw the nomination is April 24.