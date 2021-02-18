‘Law & order a state subject’: Railways condemns bomb attack on Bengal minister

The Indian Railways on Thursday condemned the bomb attack on West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain, also noting that since law and order is a state subject, the state police is ‘fully responsible’ for the attack. The Railways also said that it immediately initiated relief and rescue measures.

The response from the Railways came after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that since the attack took place on its premises, it has to answer.

“Indian Railways condemns the incident. Relief and rescue measures were immediately initiated by Railways. Injured were rushed by the RPF (Railway Protection Force) and other Railway authorities to hospitals. It may be noted that law and order is a state subject and the state police is fully responsible for it,” news agency ANI quoted a statement from the Railways.

“Law and order on Railway platforms is also under preview of the Government Railway Police (GRP) of the state government. In all, 25 persons got injured including the minister of labour in the West Bengal government Jakir Hossain. Later on, 10 of the injured have been moved to a Kolkata hospital for treatment,” the Railways’ statement further noted.

Hossain and several others sustained serious injuries when unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at them Wednesday night. The attack took place at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district when he was waiting to take a train to Kolkata. The minister was brought to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday morning and admitted to the Trauma Care Unit (TCU).

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the attack on Hossain was a ‘conspiracy,’ adding that some people were putting ‘pressure’ on him to leave the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and join their party.

The state government has handed over the investigation into the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

