Investigation underway at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad on Thursday. (ANI)
elections

‘Law & order a state subject’: Railways condemns bomb attack on Bengal minister

The response from the Railways came after chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that since the attack on Jakir Hossain took place on its premises, it has to answer.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:26 PM IST

The Indian Railways on Thursday condemned the bomb attack on West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain, also noting that since law and order is a state subject, the state police is ‘fully responsible’ for the attack. The Railways also said that it immediately initiated relief and rescue measures.

The response from the Railways came after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that since the attack took place on its premises, it has to answer.

Also Read | Bomb attack on West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain part of conspiracy: Mamata Banerjee

“Indian Railways condemns the incident. Relief and rescue measures were immediately initiated by Railways. Injured were rushed by the RPF (Railway Protection Force) and other Railway authorities to hospitals. It may be noted that law and order is a state subject and the state police is fully responsible for it,” news agency ANI quoted a statement from the Railways.

“Law and order on Railway platforms is also under preview of the Government Railway Police (GRP) of the state government. In all, 25 persons got injured including the minister of labour in the West Bengal government Jakir Hossain. Later on, 10 of the injured have been moved to a Kolkata hospital for treatment,” the Railways’ statement further noted.


Hossain and several others sustained serious injuries when unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at them Wednesday night. The attack took place at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district when he was waiting to take a train to Kolkata. The minister was brought to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday morning and admitted to the Trauma Care Unit (TCU).

Watch: Crude bomb hurled at Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain in Murshidabad

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the attack on Hossain was a ‘conspiracy,’ adding that some people were putting ‘pressure’ on him to leave the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and join their party.

The state government has handed over the investigation into the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Related Stories

Investigation underway at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

West Bengal blast linked to 'internal feud' in Trinamool, say railway officials

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:33 PM IST
The incident took place on Wednesday evening at the Nimtita Railway station. West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain and some other people were injured in the bomb blast.
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain. Unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at Hossain.(File photo)
kolkata news

West Bengal minister injured in bomb attack rushed to Kolkata hospital

By Sreyasi Pal, Behrampore
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • A senior police official said that a special team has been formed to crack the case, however, no one has been arrested so far.
Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

BJP's fight is to make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla': Amit Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • Shah also said that it is not BJP's aim to bring their government into the state by removing Banerjee, instead, they "want a change" in the situation of the state.
Investigation underway at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

West Bengal blast linked to 'internal feud' in Trinamool, say railway officials

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:33 PM IST
The incident took place on Wednesday evening at the Nimtita Railway station. West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain and some other people were injured in the bomb blast.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bomb attack on Bengal minister Jakir Hossain part of conspiracy: Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled a crude bomb at him at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night.
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with members of fisherman community, in Puducherry.(ANI Photo)
india news

Puducherry CM translates fisherwoman's complaint as a praise to Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the community created much social media buzz after he asked for a separate ministry of fisheries for the fishermen community.
Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah to flag off BJP’s final rath yatra in poll-bound Bengal today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:29 AM IST
This is Shah’s second visit to the poll-bound state within a week. He had come to West Bengal for one day on February 11
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women during his visit to Puducherry.(PTI)
puducherry assembly election

No one can get justice without fearing consequences: Rahul Gandhi

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Puducherry
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:10 AM IST
When a student asked Gandhi how he felt about the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) members who assassinated his father Rajiv Gandhi, he said that he didn’t harbour any anger against them although he was pained by the killing.
All district magistrates have been directed to send the lists of polling officials who will be inoculated first, a senior health official said.
west bengal assembly election

Bengal elections: Covid vaccination of polling officials to begin on Feb 22

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:05 PM IST
State Health Secretary N S Nigam had recently held a virtual meeting with the district magistrates and health officials in this connection, sources in the Health Department said.
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

If voted to power, irregularities in teachers' recruitment to be probed: BJP

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:44 PM IST
BJP leader Shamik Bhhattacharya said that there was not an iota of transparency in the recruitment of teachers since 2014, and the merit list released this week was no exception.
The MoS was addressing BJP workers at the ground breaking ceremony for erecting a pandal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here on February 25.(PTI file photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

People will reject 'dynasty politics' in Tamil Nadu: Union minister Kishan Reddy

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Voters had rejected such type of politics in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka and would reject 'Family Private Ltd' in Tamil Nadu too, he said in an apparent reference to the DMK.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Modi, Shah to raise BJP’s poll pitch in election-bound Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Shah is scheduled to flag off the BJP’s fifth and final parivartan rath yatra from Namkhana in South 24 Parganas on Thursday; On Monday, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 4km extension of the city’s north-south Metro corridor
Addressing the crowd about the ongoing farmers' protests in Delhi, Gandhi said that he considers fishermen to be the farmers of the sea.(Twitter/@INCIndia)
india news

'Farmers of sea': Rahul Gandhi interacts with fishing community in Puducherry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao.
"They have (Congress) a leader whose lines very soon become memes or jokes. Left are left out," Supriyo added. (File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Congress, Left have no relevance in Bengal, says BJP leader Babul Supriyo

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:53 PM IST
"It's a democratic country and they are most welcome to do it but these are alliances of opportunism and we also know what the result would be. Congress doesn't even have leadership," Supriyo told ANI.
Polling staff with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other voting materials at the distribution center at Sports Complex 78 in Mohali, Punjab (File Photo)(Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times/For Representational Purposes Only)
elections

Repolling being held at two booths in Mohali Municipal Corporation

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • Tight security arrangements are in place in both the polling booths which fall under Ward No. 10.
Dinesh Trivedi. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

I do not have to wait to speak to PM Modi, at least he listens: Dinesh Trivedi

By Sunetra Choudhary
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) Parliament member Dinesh Trivedi on Friday announced his resignation in the House, becoming the latest to quit West Bengal’s ruling party ahead of the assembly elections
Dinesh Trivedi said Prashant Kishor's team, which was given access to his social media accounts, used words against PM Modi and the governor that he would never use(HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election 2016

Dinesh Trivedi explains why Trinamool leaders don’t want Prashant Kishor around

By Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:56 PM IST
  • Dinesh Trivedi, who quit his Rajya Sabha seat last week, spoke out against Prashant Kishor's team that had brought in by party chief Mamata Banerjee.
