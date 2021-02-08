IND USA
Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala is welcomed by her supporters as she enters Tamil Nadu on Monday.(PTI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Sasikala talks about plan to enter politics; AIADMK says she has nothing to do with party

Sasikala's return to Tamil Nadu is being keenly watched for political impact as it comes at a time when the assembly elections in the state are to be held in the next few months.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:19 PM IST

VK Sasikala, the expelled leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), said on Monday she will be involved in active politics.

“I’m enslaved by your affection, Tamil people and cadre but I will not yield to oppression,” she told her supporters and media in Tamil Nadu’s Vaniyambadi.

Asked if she would visit the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, she said, "Please wait and see."

Sasikala returned to the state after completing a four-year prison term in Bengaluru in a corruption case.

She returned to a grand reception in Tamil Nadu. Thousands lined the street dancing in joy as Chinnamma (or mother's sister as Sasikala is fondly known among her supporters) crossed the border from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu.

A poster at the border illustrated a picture of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa placing a crown on Sasikala's head that is meant to signify that the latter remains the rightful heir to the legacy of "Amma".

The AIAMDK, meanwhile, reiterated that Sasikala and those with her had nothing to do with the party and that it was illegal on their part to use the party flag as she travelled in a car sporting it, for the second time in the last two weeks.

She underwent her sentence in the 66.65 crore disproportionate assets case at the Parapana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru since February, 2017 and was set free on January 27.

Sasikala remained at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where she was admitted after testing positive for Covid-19 while under judicial custody.

