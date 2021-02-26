Tamil Nadu assembly polls: DMK, Congress fail to reach consensus on seat sharing

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has offered 20-25 seats to ally Congress for elections to the 234-member assembly due in April-May in preliminary seat-sharing talks, people familiar with the developments said on the condition of anonymity.

A meeting between the two sides took place on Thursday. The Congress expressed its desire to contest over 40 constituencies, but the DMK reportedly offered only 20-25 seats, the people added. “The DMK leadership wants to contest in a higher number of seats compared to what it contested in 2016. We have told them (Congress) what is possible,” said party MP Kanimozhi, who is a part of the committee leading the talks. Other panel members comprised party treasurer T R Balu and general secretary Durai Murugan.

The DMK won 80 out of the 180 seats it contested in 2016.

The DMK’s offer of around 20-25 seats for the Congress will be the highest it offers to any ally. Apart from the DMK and the Congress, other constituents in the opposition alliance are the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, the Indian Union Muslim League, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and smaller partners such as the KMDK and the Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi.

In 2016, the Congress won eight out of the 41 seats it was allotted. “The leadership is saying that it is fine if we get the same number of seats,” a Congress leader familiar with the matter said, requesting anonymity. “But it doesn’t seem the DMK is ready to give more than 30.”

Both sides, however, said they will go for a few more rounds. “We spoke regarding our alliance with politeness and happiness. We exchanged our opinions. We will speak to our respective parties and hold the next round of talks,” TN Congress Committee president KS Alagiri.