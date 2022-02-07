After PM Modi cancels Bijnor rally, Jayant Chaudhary takes a swipe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to cancel his rally in Bijnor, in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh due to bad weather, on Monday but Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary claimed he did it as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing difficulty in the state. Chaudhary, whose party is in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), has been attacking the BJP, alleging that the party will face trouble in western Uttar Pradesh.

“It's a sunny day in Bijnor, but the BJP's weather is bad,” tweeted Chaudhary. He posted two photographs along with his tweet - one a screenshot of a news bulletin showing the Prime Minister's trip has been cancelled and the second one having the screenshot of Google weather, which shows a sunny day in Bijnor.

Prime Minister Modi addressed his 'Jan Chaupal' rally virtually after bad conditions didn't permit his helicopter to take off.

In his address, PM Modi launched an all-out attack on SP and its allies. The Prime Ministers said that "fake Samajwadis" always tried to quench the thirst of their coffers.

The seven-phased election in Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 10 and in the first phase, 58 seats in the western part of the state will witness voting. The 143 seats in the western part of the state are crucial to determining whether the BJP can retain power or if the SP-led alliance will help continue the state’s recent history of voting out incumbents.



Read: Locals in west UP divided as BJP makes better law and order pitch



The region, which was roiled by farm protests against three central laws that were finally repealed last November, had backed the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 general elections and the 2017 assembly polls. But the SP-RLD alliance, buoyed by the tens of thousands of people who showed up at their maha panchayat against the farm laws, hopes to reverse the BJP’s gains by leveraging farm ire.

Both the parties have been campaigning aggressively in western UP. Union home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and other senior leaders of the BJP are crisscrossing the entire region to convey the message of the development of the party. And on the ground, the message has been resonating as well.



But Chaudhary and Yadav have countered the BJP's campaign with a slew of promises to farmers - a corpus for cultivators to ensure quick payments, free electricity for irrigation, quick payments for sugarcane farmers, and purchase of crops at minimum support prices.



Read: SP-RLD alliance will win 400 seats leaving just 3 for others: Akhilesh

Both of them asked farmers to be wary of the BJP, reminded them of the year-long protests against the three laws and said if the SP-RLD came to power, they’d never implement the “black laws”.



Full election coverage link here