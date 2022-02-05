Cops nab youth with handgun in Pratapgarh’s Kunda

Kunda police in Pratapgarh district arrested a youth who allegedly approached the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Kunda assembly seat Gulshan Yadav while he was on his way to filing his papers on Saturday.

Station house officer, Kotwali police station, Ravindra Nath Rai said the youth nabbed with a handgun was identified as Ashu Singh aka Jordan, in his mid 20s, who was a resident of Mira Bhawan in Pratapgarh. He was being questioned and further probe was under way. A complaint from the SP candidate was yet to be received, he added.

After the incident, SP candidate Gulshav Yadav along with a video of the armed youth being taken away by the police, tweeted: “Meri hatya ka prayaas karne walo per Kunda vidhayak Raguraj Pratap Singh ka haath, Prashashan sanghyaan mein lekar suraksha vyavastha badhane ki kripa kare taki bhavishya mein aisi ghatna na ghate.” (In the light of those who tried to kill me at the behest of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, the administration should increase security arrangements so that no such incident happens in future.”

According to reports, defying the well chalked out security of the district police, a young man approached Yadav with his pistol. As soon as the police spotted him, the youth was arrested. A video of police taking away a youth went viral on social media as people in the backdrop were heard shouting that he was threatening Yadav with a pistol.

After a gap of around 20 years, the Samajwadi Party has fielded a candidate against six-time MLA from Kunda Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya. While Gulshan Yadav is from SP, the Bharatiya Janata Party has given ticket to one Sindhuja Mishra.